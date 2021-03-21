Abbas Siddiqui takes on his opponents at Bhangar rally, threatens blockade if intimidated

Bhangar (West Bengal): Indian Secular Front (ISF) chief patron Abbas Siddiqui today launched a vitriolic attack on his political opponents Trinamool Congress and BJP and said, his supporters will block roads across Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal if any Sanjukta Morcha (United Front) patron was heckled.

Abbas was speaking at a rally in Bhangar's Vijayganj in support of Morcha candidates from Kasba and Bhangar constituencies. Satarup Ghosh of the CPI(M) and Noushad Siddiqui of ISF are the candidates from Kasba and Bhangar, respectively.

"If any of our supporters are attacked or heckled, our supporters will block roads and even stage a sit-in at the local police stations. Free and fair polls have to be ensured. If any police personnel engages in intimidating our supporters, we will see to it. Let this be a fair message to all and if anything goes the other way, I will handle the Election Commission," said Siddiqui.

