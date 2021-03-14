Activist Medha Patkar slams central govt, urges Bengal people not to vote for BJP

Kolkata: Slamming central government in a public meeting in West Bengal's Hoogly, Activist Medha Patkar said that BJP has received huge amounts as donations from corporates in the form of electoral bonds.

Patkar also shared the stage with farmer leaders of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and appealed the public not to vote for BJP in the upcoming state elections.

"During the pandemic period, the Prime Minister created the PM Cares Fund in his own name and raised Rs 10 thousand crores," she said. She added that if the BJP win Nandigram, "they will divide their (farmers') land," Patkar said.

"If the BJP comes to power, it will also sell farmers' mandis. Therefore, the farmers' protest in Delhi is not only about the farmers of Punjab, this is the protest of India," she said.

Addressing the Kisan Mahapachayat in Kolkata farmer leader Rakesh Tikait also urged people to vote for candidates who can defeat the BJP.

