Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP ahead of polls

Kolkata: Veteran actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — one of the key opponents of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Ground on Sunday.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, party vice president Mukul Roy, and Suvendu Adhikari, state party chief Dilip Ghosh were also present at the ground where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address an election rally later today.

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had met Chakraborty last month.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP ahead of polls

On speculations of the actor joining BJP Vijayvargiya had earlier said, "I have spoken with him (Mithun Chakraborty) over the telephone, he's going to come today. I'll be able to make a comment only after a detailed discussion with him."

ALSO READ: Actor Mithun Chakraborty likely to join saffron brigade

Chakraborty was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by West Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2014. However, he resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP in 2016.

Many Bengali actors have been joining political parties in the wake of the upcoming state election. Bengali actors Yash Dasgupta, Papiya Adhikari, Srabanti Chatterjee, Payel Sarkar recently joined BJP along with several other celebrities.

On reports of actor Mithun Chakraborty sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his rally at Brigade Parade ground, BJP National General Secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Saturday the party will welcome the actor if he comes to the BJP.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP

"There will be only public and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the biggest celebrity. We'll welcome those coming in, If Mithun Chakraborty comes, we will welcome him."

READ: RSS chief Bhagwat meets Mithun Chakraborty ahead of Bengal polls

"I believe this will be the biggest rally in the history of Bengal. Mamata is now afraid of losing. Last time, she gave 57 tickets to minorities, but this time she gave 42 tickets to them," he said.

Speaking to the media persons, West Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh also said, "If Mithun Chakraborty comes, it will be good, both for Bengal as well as our party. If he comes on a stage where there is Prime Minister, the people of Bengal will be happier."

The Bharatiya Janata Patry National General Secretary Arun Singh on Saturday announced the first list of candidates contesting for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Singh announced 57 names of candidates for the 2021 Bengal elections and confirmed that Suvendhu Adhikary will be contesting the election from Nandigram against CM Mamata Banerjee.

READ: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya meets actor Mithun Chakraborty

With this, the party has announced candidates for all but three of the 60 seats which will go to polls in the first two of the eight-phase elections to be held between March 27 and April 29.

The elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is going to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year.