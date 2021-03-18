After Bengal I will target Delhi, roars Mamata

Kolkata (West Bengal): Addressing a rally at Kalaikunda in the West Midnapore district, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will make efforts to recover Delhi from the clutches of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

She also suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of her.

"He is afraid that if Trinamool Congress is able to recover West Bengal, it will also finally be able to throw BJP out of power from the Centre. BJP is calling for a change in the regime in West Bengal. Yes, there will be a change in the regime. But that change will be in Delhi and not in Bengal," the chief minister said.

Her statement has triggered ripples in the political circles on whether the chief minister is trying to project herself in the national political scenario. She also said that after winning the Bengal elections, her government will set up the Tejpur harbour.

READ: BJP leaders lure voters with bagful of cash during polls, they are absent during crisis: Mamata

In another rally at Garbeta in the same district on Thursday, she called the BJP "a gas balloon of falsehoods and lies" which attempts to purchase votes for the elections.

"But I will fight like a tigress. No physical assaults will be able to stop me. I will fight despite my injured limb. No power can stop me from reaching out to the people of Bengal," the chief minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, she also said that once there was a major Maoist problem in the Jungalmahal area has been solved. "People were scared to go out of the house. But all those problems are solved now. My government has solved the problems, there are no Maoists here. But some people are deliberately trying to create troubles in some pockets of the state," the chief minister said.

READ: Didi bole khela hobe, khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe: PM Modi assures West Bengal