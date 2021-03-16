Amit Shah meets party leaders in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal): Union Home Minister, Amit Shah held a meeting with the top leaders of his Bhartiya Janata Party in Kolkata. The meeting was held behind closed doors at a five-star hotel in Newtown in Kolkata on Monday night.



JP Nadda, Kailash Vijavargiya, Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy, Arvind Menon and Amit Malviya were present in the meeting. The talks resumed on Tuesday morning before Shah left for Delhi.

According to BJP sources, the meeting focused on the protest at the party's Hastings office after the release of the BJP's candidates list.

Amit Shah had cancelled his rally in Jhargram and he reportedly expressed his displeasure to Vijayavargiya, Ghosh and Roy in the meeting.