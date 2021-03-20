Assembly Elections: ECI likely to visit West Bengal on March 23

New Delhi: Amidst the political violence in the poll-bound West Bengal, a full bench of the Election Commission will visit the state on Tuesday (March 23) to review the preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections, officials said on Saturday.

"The full bench led by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora will visit Assam on March 22 and on the next day, the team will reach West Bengal to review the poll preparedness and hold meetings with the senior state government officials," said an official.

Meanwhile, Sunil Arora on Saturday said, "we know law and order is a sensitive issue in a West Bengal and we are closely monitoring the situation in the state. Some states are sensitive from a law and order point of view and some are from the expenditure point of view."

On being asked about the EC action over bomb attack near MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal, he said, "a report has already been submitted by the local police to the political observer for more detailed verification and our investigation is underway."

The Assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be conducted in eight phases from March 27. The results of these State Assembly elections will be declared on May 2.

