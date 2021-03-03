High-profile politicians in West Bengal campaign

KOLKATA: Almost all the political parties in West Bengal are gearing up with their respective campaign programs and the process of candidate announcement started on Wednesday. Political analysts believe the polls this time will be a tough fight.

The BJP, which has emerged as the principal opposition force in the state has announced that their main campaign faces this time would be Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party's national president JP Nadda as well as other national leaders from the saffron camp.

For the ruling Trinamool Congress, the principal campaign face will be the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The other faces in the campaign line in Trinamool Congress would be the chief minister's nephew Avishek Bandopadhyay, Subrata Bakshi, Partho Chattopadhyay, Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Subrata Mukherjee, Sougata Roy, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Deb, Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty among others.

As per the latest decision by the chief minister, she would attend at least 300 public meetings and elections rallies in the run-up to the polls. Her main aim is to attend at least one rally or a public meeting in each of the 294 assembly constituencies in the state, Trinamool sources told ETV Bharat, adding that she had tried to reach out to the voters of each of these 42 Lok Sabha constituencies.

"But in all probability, the chief minister might refrain from conducting poll rallies in Nandigram constituency since she has given the task of ensuring her victory there to the people of constituencies. Party leaders like Subrata Mukhopadhyay, Kunal Ghosh and Subrata Bakshi have been entrusted with the task of campaigning for her in Nandigram," a top Trinamool leader said. With March 11, 2021, being the last date for filing nomination from Nandigram, the chief minister might go there just for once. She will also be leading a procession while filing her nomination from Nandigram.