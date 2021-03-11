Attack on Didi an attempt to murder: TMC leader

Kolkata: After Mamata Banerjee alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning on Wednesday, TMC leader Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra claimed that the attack on Mamata Banerjee was not an accident but an attempt to murder,

Speaking to media persons here, Mitra said, "It seems it was done by well-trained people who take training in 'knicker'."

He had also indirectly blamed Rashtriya Swayam Sevan Sangh (RSS) for the attack on Banerjee.

Comparing the ‘attack’ to Godhra carnage, Mitra said, "Had this type of incident taken place in any other state, say Gujarat, then it would have become another Godhra. It was a case of attempt to murder."

Notably, the Chief Minister, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination earlier on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning.

She was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

Banerjee has apparently sustained "severe injuries" on her left foot and ankle. According to report of the chief minister's medical examination, she has suffered injuries on forearm, shoulder and neck.

