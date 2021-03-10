'Attack' on Mamata at Nandigram: ECI seeks report, says official

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday sought a report from the state police on the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram constituency, in which she was injured, an official said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo was injured in the leg after being allegedly pushed by unidentified people near a temple at Reyapara area during campaigning at Nandigram, where the BJP pitted her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari against her.

"We have sought a report from the state police administration. The report must be sent quickly," the official of the state CEO's office said.

Banerjee alleged that no local police personnel were near her when four or five people might have deliberately pushed her causing the injury.

