Babul Supriyo may be fielded from Bhowanipore against Mamata

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may field Union Minister Babul Supriyo from Bhowanipore against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if she contest from there. Banerjee, currently representing Bhowanipore, announced that she might contest from Nandigram.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo, speaking to media after CEC Meet

A senior BJP leader said that it was discussed in the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) that if she contests from two constituencies then Supriyo might be fielded against her.

"With strong candidates like Supriyo from Bhowanipore or Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, we are going to defeat her in both the seats," he said.

The BJP CEC finalised candidates for about 60 seats where polling will be held in the first two phases.

West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh, speaking to media after CEC Meet

"Names of candidates for almost all the seats going for the poll in first two phases has been finalised and names will be announced most likely by Friday evening," BJP West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh said.

Ghosh further said that the party will field a strong candidate against Chief Minister whether she contests from one or two seats.

With inputs from agencies

