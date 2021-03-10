Bengal polls: BJP fields actor Hiran Chatterjee from Kharagpur Sadar

Kolkata: The BJP on Wednesday named Bengali actor Hiran Chatterjee, who recently joined the party, as its candidate from the Kharagpur Sadar assembly seat, ending speculations about whether the party's state party chief and MP Dilip Ghosh would be fielded from there.

The party also fielded Supriti Chatterjee from the Barjora seat, raising the number of women contestants to seven, for the 60 seats in the first two phases of the polls.

Read:| CPI(M) fields Minakshi Mukherjee against Mamata, Suvendu from Nandigram

The actor named Hiranmoy Chatterjee in the official BJP list told reporters, "I will follow the party's decision. If the BJP asks me to campaign from today, I am ready. Our common objective is to build a Sonar Bangla."

The BJP had earlier announced names of candidates for the remaining 58 seats where polling would be held in the first two phases.

On Saturday, the saffron party had released its first list of 57 candidates for the first two phases and announced the name of another candidate on Monday.

Read:| Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Nandigram

Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh's name was doing the rounds for the Kharagpur Sadar seat, which he had won in 2016.

Ghosh had vacated the seat after being elected as an MP in 2019.

The BJP had lost the Kharagpur Sadar seat during assembly by-poll in December 2019.

The party emphasized new faces and candidates belonging to backward communities as most of the seats where polling will be held in the first phase are either reserved seats or have a high density of SC and ST population.

The eight-phase polling for 294 assembly seats is poised to be a stiff contest between the TMC and the BJP.

PTI

Read:| Bengal polls 2021: Suvendu Adhikari to contest from Nandigram