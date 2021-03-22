A sweet twist to Bengal's bitter race

Raiganj (West Bengal): Offering sweets to guests is a long-held tradition in West Bengal. Now with elections approaching, which is expected to be a bitter race, a sweet shop is dishing out sweets embossed with trending poll slogans.

Starting with Trinamool Congress’s 'khela hobe' to CPI(M)’s 'Tumpa Sona' and BJP’s 'Sonar Bangla', political slogans of all parties are embossed on sweets. The maker is a small sweet shop at Raiganj in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

The colour of the sweets are red, green and saffron.

The shop's owners say the sweets are popular and the demand for them is growing.

Rasaraj - as the shop is called - is popular for its variety in sweets during occasions like Durga Puja or Vijaya Dashami among others.

According to Arijit Chowdhury, the shop- owner, the election is the greatest festival in democracy.

“Previously we came out with sweets with emblems and symbols of different political parties embossed on them. This time we have come out with the slogans of parties embossed on them,” Chowdhury said.

The customers are also attracted to the new varieties. Residents of Raigunj like Sunanda Sarkar and Saifur Rahman also feel that the idea is unique and the price is also reasonable at Rs 10 apiece.