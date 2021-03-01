Bengal reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal reported 192 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and two more deaths, as per an official bulletin.

The state has so far recorded 10,268 deaths and 5,75,118 cases, it said.

The discharge rate went up to 97.64 per cent with 216 more people recovering from the disease, the bulletin said.

Also read: Mamata to join hands with BJP again in case of hung assembly in Bengal: Yechury

The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested stood at 6.72 per cent, it said.

Since Saturday, 19,764 samples have been tested in the state.

There are 3,307 active cases in the state at present.

Also read: Left-Cong grand alliance will defeat TMC, BJP: Adhir

One of the latest deaths was recorded in Kolkata, while the other was reported from the Paschim Medinipur district, the bulletin said.

Kolkata recorded the highest number of new cases with 70 infections, while North 24 Parganas was second with 47 cases, the bulletin said.

A total of 85,63,278 samples have been tested in West Bengal so far, the bulletin said.

(PTI)

Also read: Abbas-Adhir battle of nerves casts shadows on Left's Brigade rally