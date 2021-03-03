Bengal wants only Mamata, says actress Sayantika

Kolkata: Popular Bengal actress Sayantika Banerjee on Wednesday joined Trinamool Congress and said that the people of West Bengal only want Mamata Banerjee as their leader.

"Bengal wants its own woman. Bengal only wants Mamata Banerjee," Sayantika raised the slogan immediately after joining the Trinamool Congress.

She was handed over the party flag by Trinamool leader, Partho Chattopadhyay, Subrata Mukherjee and Bratya Basu.

Partho Chattopadhyay said that in order to strengthen the struggle against divisive politics spearheaded by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, people from different walks of life and society are joining Trinamool Congress.

"The latest addition in the list is Sayantika," he said.

And immediately after joining Trinamool, Sayantika took the microphone and expressed her feeling like a seasoned politician.

"This is the ideal time for people to project their preferences, just as I did today. I have taken this step to bring to public my political stand and opinion," she said.

Popular Bengali film actress Srabanti Chatterjee joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Monday. She was welcomed to the party by the BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and the party's state president, Dilip Ghosh.

