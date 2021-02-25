Bengali actress Payel Sarkar joins BJP

Kolkata: Popular Bengali actress Payel Sarkar on Thursday joined the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda. With Sarkar, the Tollywood brigade has now been literally split into three distinct groups, one with the ruling Trinamool Congress, the other with BJP and finally, some more actors and intellectuals with the Left Front.

Sarkar joined the BJP, after state party president Dilip Ghosh handed over the party's flag to her at a brief ceremony. It comes on the heels of two other prominent Bengali film actors Yash and Hiran who joined the party in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week.

On Wednesday, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee had a host of Tollywood actors joining her party and rallying behind her from the same grounds in Hooghly district, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a rally recently.

