Bengal's famous dessert 'Sandesh' trends ahead of polls

Kolkata: As West Bengal is gearing up for the assembly elections, almost everything has given a touch of politics. The sweet shops in Kolkata are also getting their due share of popularity in the run-up to the polls by making election theme-related sweets.

The sweet delicacies have drawn a lot of attention as the emblems of the four main political parties — Left Front, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — are etched on the very famous Bengali sweet 'Sandesh'.

The iconic sweet shop of Kolkata's Nani Lal Gosh has begun etching political leaders' faces on Sandesh. Sandesh sweets which carry political symbols and images of leaders now cost Rs 25 per piece.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, shop owner, Lal Ghosh said, "Our century-old sweets shop is now procuring sweets with the faces of Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not only their faces, but their party symbols have also taken place in the chart of delicious sweets. Left-Congress alliance are also in the race of sweets."

"We always make these thematic sweets based on current trends and the election is the biggest festival of democracy and we wanted to highlight this. So we have started making sweets in accordance to the costumer's choice," Ghosh said.

"The sweets cost Rs. 25 per piece and you can preserve these at your home for around a week. Some of the political leaders have already visited the sweets shop and promised to order sweets for their party in a large number. Indeed it's a carnival of democracy in Kolkata," he said.

The assembly elections will begin in the state on March 27.

