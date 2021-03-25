BJP bribed United Alliance to divide minority votes: Mamata

Kolkata: Launching an unprecedented attack against the United Alliance, comprising of Left Front, Congress and the Abbas Siddique-floated All India Secular Front (AISF), West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, alleged the United Alliance has accepted cash from BJP to divide the minority votes and benefit the saffron camp.

Though she mainly targeted BJP from her rally at Patharpratima in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, on Thursday, she did not spare the United Alliance. “With the plan of dividing the minority votes, Left Front, Congress and one more party have entered into a clandestine deal with BJP. That party has taken a lot of money from BJP. So My appeal to you not to get trapped in the ploy and spoil your votes,” the chief minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, she also referred to the clearance of Delhi Bill 2021 that gives more power to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. “BJP is conspiring to snatch away all the powers of Delhi state government. Even Adolf Hitler never took such actions,” she said.

To recall, in the different election rallies, Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state-level leaders like Suvendu Adhikari have charged Trinamool Congress leaders of being involved in corruption and extortion. The chief minister chose to reply to those allegations from the Patharpratima rally. “Am I a thief? Am I a dacoit? Am I a killer? I love people. Rather you are a thief. You siphoned off money from the PM Care fund. You sold all public sector undertakings including the railways. Where has that money gone? The people never got this money,” the chief minister said.

She also said that BJP is also trying to take credit for the Amphan Fund, which was the due right of the state.

The chief minister also alleged that BJP leaders are trying to influence the media. “BJP is holding regular meetings with media house owners and then forcing them to circulate fake news by either threatening them or bribing them. If the pre-poll survey is reflecting that Trinamool Congress will get more seats, BJP leaders are asking them to broadcast a reduced figure for Trinamool,” the chief minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, she also referred to the BJP ruled Tripura. “After coming to power in Tripura, the BJP government has stopped gratuity payments. The teachers were thrown out of their jobs. In Bengal, if they try to loot, the women should resist them with domestic cooking accessories. Just slap them. If I make any mistake, treat me in a similar manner,” she said and promised that in the coming days five crore mangrove trees will be planted at Sunderbans.