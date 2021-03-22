BJP's housemaid candidate in West Bengal

Ausgram: Poverty is her daily companion. She has to work as a maid to make both ends meet. Taking leave from her work for a month means that she will be deprived of her wages for that period. But that did not stop her from foregoing her wages. She is Kalita Majhi, the BJP candidate from Ausgram assembly constituency in East Bardhman district of West Bengal.

Read: ECI bars political appointees in Bengal municipal corporations from work

In fact, when her name was announced as a candidate, the local BJP leadership and party workers were quite surprised as they could not immediately recollect her. At the same time, while facing the media immediately after her name was announced as the candidate from Ausgram, Kalita Majhi made a mistake as she said that she is Trinamool Congress’s candidate. But immediately she rectified herself and said that she is a BJP candidate. However, her initial mistake irked the local BJP leaders who have decided to seek the attention of the party high command regarding this error.

She is quite flamboyant especially in ridiculing West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee regarding the latter’s regular war-cry in election rallies on “Khela Hobe (There will be a match)”

“However, Didi is down with her broken limb. How can she participate in a match with that broken limb,” she said.

Read: Piyush Goyal targets TMC, says time has come to give befitting reply to 'toll bazi' govt

At the same time she is quite confident about her poll prospects. “I am quite hopeful of winning the elections by a margin of at least 25,000 votes,” she said.

She claimed that she is attracted by the style of functioning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hence she is connected with BJP for the last five years. She is a resident of Ward number 3 of Guskara Municipality. Her husband, Subrata Majhi is a plumber by profession. She starts quite early to earn her living as a maid. She could not go to school because of poverty. Now she is in the limelight after her name was announced as a candidate by BJP.

“Because of the campaign I have taken leave from the four homes where I work as a maid. The families have also encouraged me to concentrate on the campaign,” she said.

Read: Mamata blames self for not recognising true face of Adhikari family