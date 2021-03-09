BJP IT cell chief questions Mamata government over failure to improve fire safety

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s IT cell head Amit Malviya on Tuesday hit out at the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal over lack of disaster management protocols and policies.

Highlighting the 2010 Park Street fire in the state in which 24 died, Malviya said despite 10 years in office, the Mamata Banerjee government failed to improve fire safety.

Also read: Kolkata: Nine killed in fire in Raillway building

"In March 2010, when she was in the Opposition, she questioned lack of disaster management protocols, after the Park Street fire. But after 10 years in office, there has been no improvement in track record of fire safety. Once again, negligence of the State has led to loss of lives," Malviya tweeted.

"Every time there is a tragedy in WB, all that Mamata Banerjee does is shift blame. She blamed the Left for the bridge collapse in 2016 and the fire in AMRI. Social media was blamed for the Dhulagarh riots and now Railway is being blamed for the fire, in which they have lost their people!" another of Malviya's tweet read.

Nine people died in a massive that fire that broke out on the 13th floor of the New Koilaghat building on Strand Road at 6.10 pm on Monday.

Also read: Uttarakhand BJP MLA denies rumours of 'unhappiness' over CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who rushed to the spot in the city's central business district, announced that the state government will pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each and a government job to the kin of each victim.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has set up a high-level committee to ascertain the cause of the fire and said that all possible assistance has been provided by the Railways to the state government during this “unfortunate” fire accident.

Also read: Goyal orders probe into Eastern Railway office building fire in Kolkata