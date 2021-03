BJP wanted me to keep indoors before polls: Mamata

Gopiballavpur: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the opposition BJP wanted her to keep indoors ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, which resulted in her injury.

"They (BJP) wanted to keep me indoors so that I cannot go out during the elections. They have injured my leg," Banerjee said, addressing the election rally sitting on a wheelchair.

Read:| Postal voting for first phase of West Bengal assembly polls underway

The chief minister had suffered an injury to her left leg at Nandigram on March 10 during a crowd surge as she greeted people from her vehicle with its door open, at a market area.

"They cannot throttle my voice, we will defeat BJP," he said while urging the people of the region to vote for the TMC candidates.

"Every vote you cast for our candidates will be for me," she added.

Banerjee claimed that though the BJP won the Jhargram Lok Sabha seat in 2019, the party MP did nothing for the area.

Read:| Do not belittle institution with repeated innuendos: EC to Mamata

She mentioned the schemes launched by her government over the years, reaffirming that if voted to power she will ensure free doorstep delivery of ration.

Jhargram, in the Junglemahal area in the western part of the state, witnessed a BJP wave in 2019 with the party winning four Lok Sabha seats in the region.

PTI

Read:| West Bengal polls: ECI monitoring noose would be tighter than previous occasions