BJP will fight elections with full vigour in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

Dakshin Dinajpur (West Bengal): Claiming that many Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders will join his party in the coming days, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Friday asserted that the BJP will fight the elections with full vigour and form the government with 200 seats in West Bengal.

"Many TMC leaders have joined our party and soon more TMC leaders will join BJP. With the coming of TMC leaders, our morale will increase. On one side, their party will be weakened and they will be a shortage of leaders for campaigning. It will break the morale of the ruling party. We will fight vigorously and will win 200 seats in West Bengal and form the government in the state," Ghosh said.

The BJP leader many Opposition parties wanted the Assembly election in West Bengal to be held in eight phases. "This time West Bengal elections are going to be held in eight phases. Most of the Opposition parties also wanted the same. With this, everybody wishes that every polling booth should have central security forces so that elections are held in a peaceful and fair manner. The Election Commission has also stepped forward in the same direction," he said.

Further speaking about the state assembly elections, the first phase of which is scheduled to be held on March 27, Ghosh exuded confidence that BJP is fully prepared for the election. He further added that the party has been preparing for the last two years straight after the Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission of India on Friday announced that West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

"All our top national leaders have been residing here continuously for months. We are getting the benefit of it and the organisation has become strong," added Ghosh. "Till the time people did not know the code of conduct, they were not coming forward due to the fear of police harassment, but now again they will start coming", the West Bengal BJP chief added.

