BJP's Arjun Munda commences door-to-door campaign to woo voters

New Delhi: Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda on Friday started a door to door campaign in West Bengal's Purulia.

Munda's visit termed as vital as he had also served as Chief Minister in the neighbouring state- Jharkhand and has a good hold in the tribal areas.

BJP's Arjun Munda commences door-to-door campaign to woo voters

Elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

ALSO READ: Tikait urges Bengal farmers to reject BJP in polls

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress, Congress-Left alliance, and the BJP in the fray.

Also Read: BJP to use MP formula in selecting Assam CM candidate