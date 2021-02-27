BJP's counter slogan: Bengal wants its daughter, not aunt

Kolkata: A day after the Election Commission (EC) announced the poll schedule for West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a counter-campaign targeting its arch-rival and state's ruling Trinamool Congress' slogan "Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chai (Bengal wants its own daughter).

The BJP released a poster featuring nine women leaders from Bengal like Rupa Ganguly, Deboshree Chaudhury, Locket Chatterjee, Bharati Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul among others with a counter slogan that read "Bangla Tar Meyekei Chai, Pishi Ke Noi" which loosely translates into "West Bengal wants its daughter, not aunt".

Earlier, Trinamool Congress had launched its poll slogan "Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay' portraying the chief minister as the "daughter of Bengal". Posters and large billboards were also hung all across Bengal with Mamata Banerjee's photo and the slogan mentioned as the high-octane election approaches.

The BJP has been targeting Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is also Trinamool Congress' Lok Sabha MP, for rampant corruption and deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Many senior leaders like former state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee had already defected from the Trinamool Congress alleging that the party has "become a private limited company that is ruled only by Pishi-Bhaipo (West Bengal CM and her nephew)".

IANS