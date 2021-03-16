Bishnupur (West Bengal): Ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of vandalising and stopping one of the yatras scheduled to be conducted by the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday in Kakdwip.

Speaking to a news agency, Nadda said, "I had inaugurated the yatra from Kotulpur but the yatra that was scheduled to start from Kakdwip was vandalised by TMC goons, they tried to stop it. The BJP condemns it."

"The BJP had decided it will take out two Ambedkar yatras, one from Kakdwip and another from Kotulpur. These yatras were planned from the point of view of the development of our Schedule Caste brothers, for their harmony. They were organised to glorify Dr Ambdekar's life, the way he worked for the upliftment of the society and specifically to bring the brothers of the Scheduled caste into the mainstream of our society," said the BJP leader.

He further said, "The BJP was trying to take forward the ideologies of Dr Ambedkar through these yatras and establish peace and harmony in the society, but the TMC did not let that happen."

Nadda alleged that the TMC knowingly stopped the yatra as the latter have "clearly seen" its defeat in the upcoming state elections.

"The BJP knows that the TMC can clearly see its defeat. Therefore, due to restlessness, the TMC is indulging in such acts," said Nadda.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from agency)

