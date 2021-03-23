BSF, Bengal police to seal international and inter-state borders before polls

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had been raising the issue for quite some time that antisocial elements from outside might create troubles for her before the polls.

Other political parties too have given several petitions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) expressing apprehensions about goon elements from outside trying to destabilize the peaceful polling process.

The commission also asked the concerned departments to take appropriate steps.

In an interaction with ETV Bharat, the deputy inspector general of Border Security Force (BSF) South Bengal, Surjeet Singh Guleria detailed how BSF is planning to work in coordination with the state police to prevent goons from outside to enter the state and destabilize the polling process. 'BSF and state police are working in close coordination in this regard,' he said.

He said that BSF is regularly holding meetings with the senior officials of state police and drawing out the security blueprint. Adding to it he said, 'We are taking special precaution to prevent illegal infiltration from the border. BSF and state police have conducted special raids at several places at the Indo-Bangladesh border villages and nabbed many antisocial and rowdy elements.'

The state police, on its part, is also keeping a special vigil at the inter-state borders of West Bengal with Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand to prevent outsiders from entering the state.

He said that on average the top officials of both state police and central armed forces are continuously working to ensure complete security cover on the international and inter-state borders, said a police official.