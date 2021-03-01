Cocaine smuggling: BJP leader Rakesh alleges torture in police custody

Kolkata: BJP leader Rakesh Singh, who was arrested in connection to the cocaine scam alleged that he was tortured in police custody.

Singh counsel, Francis Samsur said that his client even became senseless following the torture. "We have submitted a medical report to the court in this regard," Samsur alleged.

Meanwhile, Singh claimed that he has been implicated falsely in the cocaine case. The BJP leader claimed that he is a victim of conspiracy framed by Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member, chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee and joint commissioner (crime) of Kolkata Police, Murlidhar Sharma.

The Minister's counsel also told the media that he has absolutely no connection with Cocaine smuggling. "My client is being tortured and forced to confess. We demand a thorough investigation in the matter and strong action against the offenders guilty of torturing my client in police custody," he said.

After Singh was brought to a lower court in Kolkata, there was confusion and scuffle within the court premises. Even Singh had fallen on the ground once. Two of his sons were also present at the court on Monday. However, both were granted bail.

Kolkata police had arrested youth BJP leader, Pamela Goswami in cocaine smuggling case. She named Singh during interrogation, following which the BJP leader was arrested. However, Singh's counsel has claimed that police have no evidence against his client.

"My client has been detained illegally," he said.

Also Read: Kolkata drug seizure case: BJP leader's aide arrested