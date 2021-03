Congress MP urges Pawar, Tejashwi not to campaign for TMC

Kolkata: Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya on Wednesday urged NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav not to campaign for TMC in the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls. Congress MP's letter