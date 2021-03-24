Controversies galore as Kolkata's oldest research institute orders communication in Hindi

Kolkata: Controversies and rumblings of discontent have started gaining grounds following a directive by Kolkata’s famous Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS) on mandatory use of Hindi language for communication purposes. The question that is doing the rounds now is how reasonable or practical this directive is.

The directive, signed by IACS's acting registrar, Purbasha Bandopadhyay, was issued on March 19 and copies of it have been circulated among all deans, all head of departments and school principals. However, the circulation has created massive discontent among many sections concerned.

According to the directive, the target for use of official language - Hindi - set by the official language department of the Union home minister has not been met by IACS and had therefore received a letter in this regard from the department of science and technology (DST).

The directive read that it was a matter of concern since DST official will come to IACS shortly to examine the extent to which official language was being used. The directive specified eight areas relating to the use of the official language.

According to the directive, at least 55% per cent of the communication should be made in Hindi and a letter received in Hindi has to be replied to in Hindi only. The names on files have to be written in Hindi and English and entries in service books should be made in Hindi as far as possible. Official signatures also should be made in Hindi as far as possible, conforming to the provisions of the Official Language Act’s Section 3 (3).

As per the directive, these steps need to be followed strictly to avoid 'unpleasant situations' during the official visit by the officials of DST.

However, the directive has created rumbling discontent. According to noted Bengali writer, Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, this is unjust and cannot be accepted or supported at any cost. “No one can force us to use Hindi since Hindi is not our official language. Hindu and English are equally important languages. I do not understand why Hindi is being imposed on non-Hindi speaking people,” he said.

Educationist Pabitra Sarkar said that Hindi is just an official language like much other language and not the national language of the country. I do not understand why Hindi is being enforced on all. The Union government should have to give an explanation in this matter. Such a directive is not expected from a traditional organization by IACS,” he said.

Noted scientist and vice-chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, Dhrubijyoti Dutta also criticized the directive. “This is a peculiar directive. The people from the scientists' fraternity have to maintain regular communication with the overseas nations. Then how can 55 per cent of the communication be made in Hindi? It is unjustified for those who cannot read, write or speak in Hindi,” he said.

Member of the Bengali language activist group Bangla Pokkho (The Bengali side) protested in front of IACS on Wednesday afternoon. Koushik Maiti, on behalf of the group, questioned whether IACS will be converted into 'Indian Association for the Cultivation of Hindi'. “This is utter rubbish since this means only Hindi-speaking people can now science researches,” he said.