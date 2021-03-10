CPI(M) fields Minakshi Mukherjee against Mamata, Suvendu from Nandigram

Kolkata: The Left-led opposition grand alliance on Wednesday fielded CPI(M)'s Minakshi Mukherjee from the high-stakes Nandigram seat where she will fight the upcoming assembly elections against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is the TMC candidate, and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Read:| Bengal polls 2021: Suvendu Adhikari to contest from Nandigram

The election in Nandigram is being watched closely as Banerjee takes on her former aide, Adhikari, in a high-pitched battle.

Mukherjee was announced as the Left-Congress-ISF alliance candidate by Left Front chairman Biman Bose at a press conference.

PTI

Read:| Can forget everyone's name but will never forget Nandigram: Mamata