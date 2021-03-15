Kolkata: Ahead of the state Assembly elections, actor-turned-politician Debashree Roy resigned from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress party (TMC) on Monday.

According to the sources, Roy who is also the MLA from the Raidighi constituency in South 24 Parganas was denied a ticket to contest in the elections. The fact that she was not offered any major responsibilities added insult to the injury.

"Although I don't hold any post in the party, I felt it is necessary to write a letter as I wanted to inform the leadership that I don't want to be associated with the TMC anymore," she said.

When asked about her future plans, Roy said she will concentrate on acting but is open to joining any other party if there is a "concrete proposal".

Roy was scheduled to join the BJP in 2019 but her plans got scuttled after TMC turncoat and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee and his friend Baisakhi Bandopadhyay opposed her induction into the saffron camp.

Incidentally, Chatterjee resigned from the BJP on Sunday after he was denied a poll ticket. Meanwhile, West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to 294-member strong West Bengal Legislative Assembly will be held in eight phases. It will start on March 27 and will conclude on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

