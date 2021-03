EC orders removal of all administrators in West Bengal who are political leaders

Kolkata: Ordering the removal of all administrators who are political leaders, the EC has asked the chief secretary of West Bengal to send compliance of the order by 10:00 hours on 22.03.2021.

TMC minister and Chief Administrator of Kolkata Municipal Corporation said that all municipal administrators who are contesting in elections will resign.

