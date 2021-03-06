Former TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi joins BJP

New Delhi: In a jolt to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Rajya Sabha TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi had resigned from Rajya Sabha on on February 12, 2021. The former TMC leader has joined the BJP today.

Dinesh Trivedi had resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Feb 12, 2021 stating he was feeling suffocated in the TMC

A trusted aide of Mamata Banerjee, Trivedi started his political career in the Congress in the 1980s and then joined Janata Dal. Later on, he joined Mamata Banerjee’s new party which had split from the Congress in the late 1990s and was made TMC's general secretary.

In 2009, he was elected to 15th Lok Sabha from Barrackpore constituency in West Bengal with an AITC ticket by defeating CPM's Tarit Baran Topda. In 2011, he was elected as the Minister of Railways but later resigned in 2012.

In 2014, he was re-elected to 16th Lok Sabha (2nd term) from Barrackpore constituency by again defeating CPM's bid to the seat. Dinesh Trivedi was also a member of standing committee on Finance in 2017.

