Mamata slams Centre, says PM Modi destroyed country's economy

Haldia: Launching a scathing attack at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed the economy of the country.

Addressing a public meeting in Haldia, Banerjee, while sitting on a wheelchair said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed the economy of this country - from note-bandi to bank-bandi. They will soon say to sell Haldia port."

The Trinamool Congress supremo also termed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a "disgusting party" in India.

"Is BJP a political party? It is a disgusting party in India. Even girls are not safe in the BJP. The evil deeds of its leaders will come out. The BJP is the biggest Tolabaaz (fraud) in India," she said.

"In the name of PM care Fund, crores of rupees got collected but people are not getting COVID-19 vaccine and the virus has started spreading," she said.

"Industrialists know what is your condition. Every day, there's an income tax raid, every day someone is raided. The BJP can't fight. The party does not obey democracy, it just threatens people. The people of the BJP torture mothers, sisters, and take away farmers' land," she alleged. Mamata further said that the TMC is going to win the upcoming polls in the state.

"It is not Delhi's election, it is Bengal's election. If you want me then remember I am the candidate for all the 294 candidates. We are sure to form the government in the state," the TMC supremo said.

Elections will be held in eight phases in the state, starting from March 27 with the final round of voting to take place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from ANI)