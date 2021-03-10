Governor Dhankhar visits Mamata at hospital; faces TMC supporters ire

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reached the state-run SSKM hospital on Wednesday night to see an injured Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, amid 'go back' slogans shouted by hundreds of the TMC supporters gathered there.

Banerjee is undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital for injuries on her left leg after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants during her campaign in Nandigram.

The CM alleged that neither the local police nor the SP was near her when four-five people deliberately pushed her causing the injury.

The Governor went inside the hospital amid slogan shouting against him by the Trinamool Congress supporters present there.

Watch: Mamata Banerjee almost falls from scooter!

Angry Trinamool protesters hurl shoes at Governor Jagdeep Dhakar when he came out of SSKM hospital after meeting the doctors attending to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Slogans like "Governor go back" and "Governor is a BJP's stooge" were raised by Trinamool protesters when Dhankar came out of the Woodburn Block of the hospital where Mamata Banerjee is being treated for her injury.

Mamata sustained injuries on her leg while campaigning in the Birulia area of Nandigram in Purba Medinipur District. Mamata Banerjee is contesting from the Nandigram Assembly seat as a Trinamool candidate.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read: 'Attack' on Mamata at Nandigram: ECI seeks report, says official