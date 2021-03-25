Hyderabad: Ahead of West Bengal assembly elections, Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Alam on Wednesday passed a controversial remark saying if the Minority community came together in the upcoming elections then it would form four new Pakistans.

He said, "We are 30 per cent and they are 70 per cent. If they will come to power with the support of 70 per cent, they should be ashamed. If our Muslim population moves to one side then we can create 4 new Pakistans. Where will 70% of the population go?"

In a video tweeted by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, the inflammatory video was recorded when the TMC candidate was campaigning in the Basa para area of Birbhum on Wednesday.

Soon after the video went viral, Malviya, who posted the video on his Twitter handle, accused the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee of reducing the majority community in the state to second-grade citizens.

"TMC leaders like Sheikh Alam have the audacity to dream of 4 Pakistan because of Mamata Banerjee’s brazen appeasement politics over the last 10 years. She reduced the majority community in WB to second grade citizens, where they had to seek court approval even for Durga visarjan!", Tweeted Malviya.

Meanwhile, elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

ETV Bharat does not vouch for the authenticity of the video. We have carried the report based on BJP leader Amit Malviya's tweet.

