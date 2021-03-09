Kolkata fire: Mamata lashes out at railway for negligence

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee lambasted the Indian railways for not 'providing' the blueprint of the Eastern Railways office where the fire broke out. She also accused the officials of the central government-run department of not visiting the accident spot.

She also claimed that the deaths could have been avoided if the blueprint was provided by the department.

"The building belongs to the Railways. But I have come to know that no one from the Railways reached the spot till now. Our fire department asked for the building's blueprint from them in order to get inside the premises, but there was no cooperation from them," she added.

Meanwhile, Manoj Joshi, General Manager of Eastern Railways, responded to the chief minister's allegation, saying his department cooperated with the fire department.

"The design may not have been given immediately. But railway officials were present to guide to the building," Joshi said.

Kolkata Police has filed a suo motu case in connection with the accident.

At least nine people were killed in the fire that broke out in a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, which houses zonal offices of Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway on Monday.

Out of the nine deceased, four were firefighters, one assistant sub-inspector posted at the Hare Street police station and one RPF personnel, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Basu said. The seventh person is a senior official of the Railways.

The death toll may increase as a few other persons are missing and efforts are on to find them out.

The fire, which broke out on the 13th floor of the sprawling New Koilaghat building on Strand Road at around 6.10 pm, is now under control and the cooling process is on, he said. Banerjee, who rushed to the spot in the city's central business district, announced that the state government will pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed in the blaze and government job to the kin of each victim.

At least 20 fire tenders and two hydraulic ladders were pressed into service to douse the blaze at the building which also has a computerised ticket booking centre on the ground floor.