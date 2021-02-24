Kolkata police produces BJP leader Rakesh Singh before Alipore Court

Kolkata (West Bengal): BJP leader Rakesh Singh has been sent to police custody by Alipore Court in Kolkata till 1st March, in connection with a narcotics case involving youth BJP leader Pamela Goswami.

On Tuesday, the BJP leader had been arrested from Burdwan in connection with the case. The same day, Calcutta High Court had also disposed of a petition by him seeking a stay on the notice issued to him by Kolkata Police in the narcotic case registered in New Alipore.

Earlier, Kolkata Police arrested both sons of Rakesh Singh from his residence on the night intervening Tuesday and Wednesday "following their links with Pamela Goswami".

On February 20, BJP Yuva Morcha leaders Pamela Goswami and Prabir De had been arrested with 100 grams of cocaine from New Alipore in Kolkata.

Besides, a person named Somnath Chatterjee (26) had also been arrested in connection with the seizure of about 90 grams of narcotic substance (suspected cocaine) in Kolkata.

