Locals stage protest after recovery of dead body in WB; EC seeks report

Hooghly: Police on Wednesday recovered the body of a young man in Dankuni in West Bengal's Hooghly district, following which locals blocked the Durgapur Expressway and vandalised some vehicles, officials said.

The incident prompted the Election Commission to seek a report from the district administration in the poll-bound state, they said.

Five persons have been arrested in this connection, police said.

The body of Sudipto Duari (22), who had been missing since Monday, was recovered from a pond near the Service Road in Dankuni, a police officer said.

Locals alleged that the man was beaten to death by a group of civic volunteers and there was no police action even after a complaint was lodged at Dankuni Police Station.

"Some people vandalised our police vans and other government properties... We have arrested five persons, and the situation is now under control," the officer said.

PTI

