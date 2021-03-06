Mamata Banerjee should support us where TMC is not strong: CPI national secretary

New Delhi: In a significant development in the run-up to the forthcoming Assembly elections, the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Saturday appealed to Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee to support the Left-Congress alliance to stop BJP in West Bengal.

"For us, BJP is a big challenge. We are fighting against this party in all states. This party is, of course, witnessing negative graph in many States and we want that the graph should continue. In fact, Mamata Banerjee should consider supporting us where her party is not in a good position," said Amarjeet Kaur, CPI national secretary, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat on Saturday in New Delhi.

The Left Front and Congress are fighting the forthcoming election in West Bengal and Assam together.

Targetting BJP, Kaur said that till the last few years and especially during Left rule, there were no communal riots in West Bengal. Women felt safe but now the situation has been changed.

"The central government has taken several steps against labourers and farmers. And interestingly, the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal has not spoken against such action of the central government," said Kaur while criticising the incumbent state government in West Bengal too.

She also raised doubt over the seriousness of Mamata Banerjee to fight BJP.

"It's up to Mamata Banerjee how serious she is to fight BJP and stop its entry...Mamata was earlier with the NDA government, so people have suspicion over her stand against BJP," said Kaur.

Referring to Assam, the CPI national secretary said that there was no development in the state under BJP rule.

"Privatisation is a major concern. And governments move to privatise the oil and gas companies is a serious move. Of late government has taken move to privatise BPCL. It is also targeting OIL and other refineries in the state," said Kaur.

Criticising the BJP, Kaur said that many of the projects in the state which were inaugurated by the BJP government "was really started during the previous regime."

"Project that started during the previous (UPA) regime, have been completed during the BJP regime. Has the BJP government done the work"? asked Kaur.