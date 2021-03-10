Mamata sustained injuries on ankle, shoulder, says doctor

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has sustained "severe bony injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination at a hospital here on Wednesday.

Banerjee was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram, where she was campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. She was wheeled into the hospital on a stretcher.

Addressing media persons here late at night, Dr M Bandopadhya, SSKM Hospital said: "Initial examination suggests severe bony injuries in her left ankle and foot along with bruises and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm and neck. Chief Minister complained of chest pain, breathlessness since the incident. She is kept under close watch for 48 hours."

