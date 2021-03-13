Mamata to hit campaign trail on wheelchair from Monday

Kolkata: As promised by her for the hospital bed, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will kick-start her poll campaign on a wheelchair from Monday.

She will first visit the Purulia district where the Trinamool chief is scheduled to address two public meetings - one at Baghmundi's Jhalda area and another at the Balarampur Rathtala ground.

As per her earlier campaign schedule, she will visit two other districts - Bankura and Jhargram. Sources said that the CM will travel to all these districts by helicopter, but she would remain seated in a wheelchair as she still has a leg injury that has not healed totally.

Banerjee had sustained leg injuries during a poll campaign in Nandigram on Wednesday evening. She got admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital that night itself after she was rushed back to Kolkata via a green corridor. She was discharged from the hospital on Friday.

