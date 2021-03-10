Mamata trying to prove she's not less 'Hindutvavadi' than BJP: Adhir Ranjan

Kolkata: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has criticized West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee, by saying she is trying to prove that she's not less 'Hindutvavadi' than Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said, "It is first time Mamata Banerjee is trying to prove that she's Brahmin. Earlier she used to say, 'I wear hijab, pray and protect Muslims'. Now she has changed. After BJP came to West Bengal, she is trying to prove that she is not less 'Hindutvavadi' than BJP."

Mamata Banerjee recites 'Chandi Path'

Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh also attacked the opposition leaders without taking any names. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Minister said, "Modiji, you have done a great job. Today Mamata 'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) is reciting the 'Chandi Path' and the Bengal Assembly polls has forced her to desperation."

