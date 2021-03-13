Mamata wants to finish career of my son: Sisir Adhikari

Nandigram (West Bengal): A video clip of BJP MP Locket Chatterjee with TMC's Lok Sabha member Sisir Adhikari went viral in which the former claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee filed the nomination from the Nandigram constituency in order to hamper the political career of his son- Suvendu Adhikari.

However, Sisir Adhikari, on his part, told reporters that two of his sons are BJP members, and "Locket visiting his residence should not surprise anyone. Why should anyone have their eyebrows raised when a leader makes a courtesy visit?"

Locket, on Saturday, visited the residence of TMC's Lok Sabha member who is also the father of political heavyweight and the saffron party's Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari, raising speculation that the veteran leader might switch camp ahead of the Bengal assembly polls.

Chatterjee, who had lunch at the Adhikari residence at Contai, stressed that it was a "courtesy call", and Sisir Adhikaris political move was not discussed during the meeting, even as political corridors went abuzz with murmurs that the TMC MP might join the saffron camp during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state later this month.

"It was a courtesy lunch. Sisir Da is a senior politician and the Adhikari family is synonymous with Medinipur (of which Nandigram is a part). He had once praised my Lok Sabha speech. We share a good rapport. He requested me to visit him again," the BJP leader said.

She, however, clarified that the BJP would welcome the TMC MP with open arms if he decides to join the party.

Veteran TMC leader Sougata Roy, when approached, said "Sisirda has largely remained inactive in the recent times... We will urge him not to join the 'dal badal' (party changing) game, given his advanced age and ailments."

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya claimed that all of Purba Medinipur wants the Adhikari family patriarch to join the saffron camp.

Notably, Suvendu Adhikari and his brother Soumendu, who also joined the BJP two months ago, were not at home during the BJP MP's visit to their residence.

Their other brother, Dibyendu -- also a TMC MP - was present at the lunch meeting.

