Mithun to attend PM's Brigade rally, not to join BJP now

Kolkata: Megastar Mithun Chakraborty will be present at Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday. He has already given his consent in this regard. However, he will not officially join the saffron camp as of now.

Recently, the RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat had a meeting with Mithun. Since then rumours were floating that he might the saffron camp soon. However, BJP sources said that although Mithun has given his consent to be present at the Brigade rally, he will not join BJP right at this moment.

At the same time, BJP sources said that the BJP leadership is keeping in regular touch with him. According to state BJP leader, Shamik Bhattacharya, he is not aware of anything in this regard. "If Mithun Chakraborty attends the rally I will be personally very happy," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold the first rally in West Bengal on March 7 after the announcement of the assembly poll schedule.

The rally will be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. The elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is going to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

