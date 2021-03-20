Modi's affectionate approach towards Dilip Ghosh raises speculations of BJPs chief ministerial candidate

Kharagpur: BJP’s state president in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh will be the final chief ministerial candidate if BJP emerges as the victor in the forthcoming West Bengal elections? Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s affectionate expressions about him at an election rally at Kharagpur in West Bengal on Saturday raised these speculations.

After the Prime Minister reached the rally venue, he was welcomed by Ghosh. The rally started with Ghosh's speech only. Then the Prime Minister started delivering his speech and since the beginning, he was all praises about the state party president.

“A state president like Ghosh is the pride of the party. He has sacrificed a lot in his personal life to work for the party. I am sure that lotus will bloom in Bengal this time and Ghosh will be the chief architect behind that. Ghosh has spent sleepless nights for years to bring BJP in its present position in Bengal. He had been threatened. He was attachment and murder was attempted on him. But he was not scared. He never bowed down. If BJP wins in West Bengal this time, the principal architect of the victory will be Ghosh only,” said the Prime Minister.

READ: WB Assembly polls: TMC delegation meets ECI

Naturally, such overwhelming praises have given birth to speculations on whether Ghosh will be the final chief ministerial candidate. Speculations have also started that Ghosh's name might figure in the candidate lists that BJP will announce in the coming days. However, Ghosh has ruled that out. The party has brought a special car for him from Uttar Pradesh, which has all modern facilities. He will travel throughout the state in this vehicle to ensure BJP’s victory in the constituencies.

BJP is yet to announce its chief ministerial candidate. BJP played the same tactics before the last Uttar Pradesh elections in 2017 and Yogi Adityanath was projected as the chief ministerial candidate. But like Ghosh, he was also entrusted with the task of leading the party from the front. So even if Dilip Ghosh does not contest now, there will be problems in his assuming the new chief minister if BJP is voted to power. There are provisions for it in the Indian Constitution also.

READ: Didi bole khela hobe, khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe: PM Modi assures West Bengal