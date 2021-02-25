Nadda launches 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' crowdsourcing campaign

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda on Thursday launched 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' manifesto crowdsourcing campaign to seek suggestions from common people at the BJP office in the state capital.

Speaking at the event, Nadda said, "We'll accept over 2 crore suggestions from people. We'll make available approx 30,000 suggestion boxes across WB. Around 100 boxes will be kept in 294 assembly constituencies. Our workers will go from door to door with 50 boxes &50 will be placed at strategic locations."

"We're making efforts to work towards making 'Sonar Bangla', with inclusion of contributions of Swami Vivekanand, Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar in prestigious history of WB," he added.

Meanwhile, actor Payel Sarkar also joined BJP in the presence of party chief JP Nadda.

