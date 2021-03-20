Once most trusted lieutenant, Adhikari is now Mamata's ultimate eyesore

Haldia (West Bengal): Once considered as one of the most trusted lieutenants, former West Bengal minister and the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari is now the ultimate eyesore for West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking at a rally at Haldia in the East Midnapore district of West Bengal on Saturday, the Chief Minister launched a scathing attack on Adhikari by showering choicest of adjectives like “traitor” or “Mirjafar”.

“It is good riddance of bad rubbish. Due to this traitor and Mirjafar of East Midnapore, Trinamool Congress worker Nilay Mondal is languishing in jail. He is also the principal cons pirating brain behind sending another Trinamool leader, Anisur Rahman behind the bars. He had always hatched such conspiracies against those whom he did not like,” Mamata said at the Haldia rally on Saturday,

According to her, the BJP is the most dangerous extortionist in the entire nation and so is the traitor who recently joined the party of extortionists.

“Again I am saying that it is good riddance of bad rubbish. The traitor has joined the BJP just to protect his illegally accumulated money,” she claimed.

Speaking on the occasion, the TMC supremo detailed a list of development works undertaken by her government during the last 10 years.

She also gave some details on what more she intends to do if she is voted back to power.

"If we come to power we will pay the farmers an allowance of RS 10,000,” she added.

