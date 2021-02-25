Police tracks cocaine trade trail from Pamela's call record

Kolkata: New clues relating to the cocaine trade were unearthed as the officials of Kolkata Police started grilling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Rakesh Singh and Pamela Goswami, putting them face to face.

According to sources from the narcotics department, Pamela's smartphone was seized soon after she was arrested by the cops. From the phone records the city police has come across several important clues. Sources a recorded conversation between Pamela was recovered from a smartphone.

Sources also said that that phone conversation will prove to be very crucial in cracking the case since that conversation has details about those persons from whom Pamela used to procure the cocaine, as well as the details of those people who she used to supply cocaine.

Investigating officers believe that some linkmen used to assist Pamela in this cocaine trade and the records of her smartphone can give some clues about those linkmen. At the same time the sleuths believe that some influential people also might have been involved with the trade. Sources said that the investigating officers already have some clues about the involvement of such influential people.

Recently, the police arrested Pamela and one of her associates with a substantial amount of cocaine in their possession. Later, on the basis of Pamela's statements, police arrested Rakesh Singh. She claimed that she was trapped by Singh, who is a very close ally of senior BJP leader, Kailash Vijayvargiya.