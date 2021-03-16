Poll-bound West Bengal reflects political bankruptcy, opine educationists

Kolkata: As election campaigns brew up for Assembly election in West Bengal, it seems like the events are repeating similar to the 2016 election. Unlike the previous election, there is a glaring lack of discussion of issues like economic and industrial development, law and order situation and the overall development of the state, among others.

However, this year such war of logic has gone on the back foot because of the domination of factors like minute-to-minute shifting of political camps by leaders, tug-of-war in netting people from the celebrity world to respective political camps. Such a situation reflects nothing but political bankruptcy, as per educationists.

According to the renowned political scientist and the former principal of erstwhile Presidency College, Dr Amol Kumar Mukhopadhya, the present situation only reeks of political poverty and famine in the thought process. "No one is engaging in meaningful political debate. No one is speaking of development," he said. According to him, what is going on is a highly impuissant miscellany of light nimbler like 'Khela Hobe' (There will be game), demonstration of dazed theatrics and volleys of blatant falsehoods in each and every public rally."

Dr Mukhopadhyay is equally irritated with the growing tendency of minute-to-minute shifting in political camps, being denied tickets or getting themselves protected from any kind of punishment for financial scams."Only few leaders like Dinesh Trivedi, Rajib Bandopadhyay or Probir Ghosal have left Trinamool Congress and joined because of the conscience call. But the rest have shifted camps either after being denied nominations or to get themselves protected from any kind of punishment for their involvement in financial scams. This is something really hilarious and ridiculous. Such leaders are giving Bengal and Bengalis a bad name nationally as well as internationally," Dr Mukhopadhyay said.

He is also syndical about the glamour quotient in present Bengal politics. "Apart from the BJP Lok Sabha member, Locket Chatterjee, no other recently elected representatives from the glamour world seems to have taken their task as public representative seriously. Some entrants in politics from the glamour world might get elected this time because of their glamour quotient. But it is doubtful how seriously they will take their task as a public representative," he said.

A similar opinion was expressed by the former teacher of economics and educationist Probir Kumar Mukhopadhyay. "When light nimbler dominates politics, then that politics become visionless. First Anubrata Mondal said 'Khela Hobe'. Now even the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, is saying 'Khela Hobe' in her public meetings. Previously, the Left Parties kept themselves away from light nimbler. Now, even CPI(M) have embraced 'Tumpa Sona'. What is happening? It is quite natural that there will be no reference of social and economic development in such visionless politics. The leaders of today have made the word politics a laughing stock," he said.

He is equally critical of shifting political camps. "Just a few days back former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee and his friend Baishakhi Bandopadhyay were seen leading BJP's political roadshows. But soon after that, he was denied nomination from the Behal (east) Assembly constituency, Chatterjee immediately resigned from the BJP. So did Baishakhi Bandopadhyay. But the good thing is that BJP did not nominate Chatterjee from Behala (east) where Trinamool Congress has fielded Chatterjee's former wife, Ratna Chattopadhyay. So had Sovan Chatterjee been the BJP candidate, I am scared of even just imagining what a nasty level the family drama would have taken," he said.

