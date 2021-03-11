Do not cause inconvenience to anybody: Mamata

Kolkata (West Bengal): A day after sustaining injuries in an alleged attack, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday appealed to her supporters to maintain peace and refrain from doing anything that can cause 'inconvenience' to anybody.

In a video message from her hospital, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said she has sustained injuries in her hand and leg during the attack, but will resume work in the next two to three days.

"I sustained injuries in hand, leg and ligament. I was standing near the car when I was pushed against it, yesterday. I am on medication and will soon leave from Kolkata. I request everybody to maintain peace and refrain from doing anything that can cause inconvenience to anybody. I will resume work in the next two to three days," said Banerjee.

Earlier today, TMC also appealed to party workers to maintain peace and not resort to "means which Didi would not approve of". "We appeal to all our workers to not let their emotions overflow. We understand your concerns and we'll keep updating about Hon'ble @MamataOfficial's health. We request to maintain peace and not resort to means, which Didi would not approve of. Let us all pray for her speedy recovery," the All India Trinamool Congress tweeted.

A delegation of the TMC on Thursday filed a complaint at the Election Commission office in Kolkata over the attack and have called the incident a "deep-rooted conspiracy to take her life".

The Chief Minister, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination earlier on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning.

She was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

Banerjee sustained "severe bony injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

